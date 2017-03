Lepistö sprints to women’s Gent-Wevelgem win

Finland’s Lotta Lepistö backed up her recent Dwars Door Vlaanderen win with an impressive sprint victory at the women’s Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields on Sunday.

The two-time Finnish road race champion claimed her eighth professional win with Belgian Jolie D’Hoore (Wiggle-High5) in second and American Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) in third.

Top 10 results

1. Lotta LEPISTÖ, CERVÉLO-BIGLA, in 3:53:54

2. Jolien D’HOORE, WIGGLE-HIGH5, at :00

3. Coryn RIVERA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :00

4. Marta BASTIANELLI, ALÉ CIPOLLINI, at :00

5. Lisa BRENNAUER, CANYON-SRAM, at :00

6. Maria Giulia CONFALONIERI, LENSWORLD-KUOTA, at :00

7. Alice BARNES, DROPS, at :00

8. Chantal BLAAK, BOELS-DOLMANS, at :00

9. Elena CECCHINI, CANYON-SRAM, at :00

10. Sheyla GUTIERREZ RUIZ, CYLANCE PRO, at :00

Despite numerous attacks, the race eventually came down to a bunch sprint.

The Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling Team was well represented in the front group of the 146km race, which featured five climbs, with the Kemmelberg and Monteberg navigated twice.

“We had five girls in the front group,” said the 27-year-old Cervélo-Bigla rider after the race. “They did an amazing job. Stephie [Pohl] did the leadouts to the Kemmelberg, Marie [Vilmann] our climber here in Flanders attacked after the climbs to put pressure on the group, Cecilie [Uttrup Ludwig] waited for me in the climbs and brought me to the front because I wanted to ride them at my own pace. She covered a million attacks.

“Lisa [Klein] is my tandem, she is always with me,” she continued. “Ashleigh [Moolman-Pasio] coming back from injury and being in all the attacks and keeping me calm. She always has the right things to say, telling me to relax, it’s not my turn to go into a group. [Team manager Thomas Campana] in the car had a really good tactic and believed in us.

“This is another team victory.”

Lepisto’s win marked her team’s first UCI Women’s WorldTour victory and fourth of the season.

“This race was my goal,” Lepisto. “I was focussed on winning it. It’s a race that suits me and last year I was close but made a mistake and I told myself that won’t happen again. So today I made sure I was in the front. Flanders is Flanders and anything can happen but this was my goal, and we agreed to target today and I got it. I am really satisfied.

“Three weeks ago I told [teammate Christina Pertchold] I want to win this race, she texted me yesterday and said keep your promise.”

The race was the fourth WorldTour event of 2017, with Tour of Flanders up next (April 2).

Results