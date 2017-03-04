Home » News » Gallery: Kwiatkowski reclaims his Strade Bianche crown Gallery: Kwiatkowski reclaims his Strade Bianche crownBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 4, 2017 Strade Bianche Men 2017: Underway...The 11th Strade Bianche in Siena, Italy marked the first time the 175km race has appeared on the WorldTour calendar. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: White roads of Tuscany...The field surged across the famous unpaved white roads which connect the Tuscan countryside. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Rough and ready...Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) navigated the gnarly unpaved roads to perfection early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Gediminas Bagdonas crash...Not all riders were successful in keeping the bike upright on the loose unpaved sections of road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: The great escape...Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) made his move with less than 15km to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: In control...Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) looked calm and collected en route to his second Strade Bianche win. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Zdenek Stybar...Czech rider Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), right, in pursuit behind the leaders en route to a fourth-place finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Dumoulin and Durbridge duel...Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Australian Luke Durbrige battle for ground on the final climb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Ondrej Cink...Ondrej Cink (Bahrain-Merida) climbing the citadel on the way to a top 20 (18th) result. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Lonely at the top...Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) looked back at empty real estate following the last climb up the citadel to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Victory salute...Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) celebrated as he crossed the line to claim his second Strade Bianche win since 2014. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Runners-up...Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took second and third respectively. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Tim Wellens...A battle-hardened Tim Wellens soaked in his podium finish after a hard-fought race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Thibaut Pinot...An exhausted Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) took ninth on the day as the highest placed Frenchman. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Men 2017: Podium...Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) stood front and center flanked by Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing), left, in second and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) in third. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com