Gallery: Frenchmen make headlines in Paris-Nice opener

Gallery: Frenchmen make headlines in Paris-Nice openerBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 5, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 1: Romain Bardet...Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) prior to the 148.5km opening stage of Paris-Nice on Sunday, March 5, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Trio...Orica-Scott riders Simon Yates (GBR), left, Simon Gerrans (AUS) and Michael Albasini (SUI) awaiting the start of the 75th edition of the 'Race to the Sun' in Bois-d'Arcy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: New 'Bling'...After five seasons with Orica, three-time stage winner Michael Matthews (AUS) stands proudly at attention sporting his new Team Sunweb attire. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Another wardrobe change...Michael Matthews was not the only one sporting new kit, Yves Lampaert (BEL), left, and Marcel Kittel (GER), right, show off new Quick-Step Floors teammate and 2012 world champion Philippe Gilbert (BEL) to the crowd. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Early action...Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) and Alessandro de Marchi (BMC Racing) setting the pace early in the race under cold, wet, windy conditions in France. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Lotto driving...Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin (FRA) and André Greipel (GER) doing what they do best by taking control of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Mechanical...One of many mechanicals on the day, this time Italian Fabio Sabatini seeks help from his Quick-Step Floors team car. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: El PistoleroSpaniard Alberto Contador fighting heavy crosswinds to remain in contention following split in the field just 40km into race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Direct Energie en route...Direct Energie team car moving to through the field to reach riders in need mid-way through the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Sky bound...Luke Rowe (GBR) doing his best to protect Team Sky teammate Sergio Henao in the blustery crosswinds while closing in on the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Disc-equipped...A day after Cannondale-Drapac used disc brakes at Strade Bianche despite pressure from the peloton, Katusha-Alpecin opted for the same at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: The winner is...FDJ's Arnaud Démarre outsprints fellow French rival Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) to claim the opening stage of Paris-Nice for the second straight year. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Battle for third...Norway's Alexander Kristoff proves too strong for Belgium's Philippe Gilbert to take the final podium spot on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: Tale of two fates...Two-time winner Richie Porte (BMC Racing) lives to fight another day after crossing the line 57 seconds down after battling back 100km due to the field split, while Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) faced expulsion for 'taking liberty' with his team car following a late-race crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 1: King for a day...For the second straight year, Frenchman Arnaud Démare (FDJ) celebrated the opening day of Paris-Nice by hoisting the traditional stuffed lion overhead while wearing the yellow leaders jersey following another stage 1 victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com