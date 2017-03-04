Home » News » Gallery: Strade Bianche Women kick off 2017 WorldTour season Gallery: Strade Bianche Women kick off 2017 WorldTour seasonBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 4, 2017 Strade Bianche Women 2017: Team presentation...Orica-Scott stands proudly during the pre-race team presentation of the 2017 Strade Bianche Women road race, which also served as the Women’s WorldTour opener. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Tuscan countryside...Riders were met with rain-soaked conditions over 127km in the third edition of Strade Bianche Women in Siena, Italy on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: White roads...The name ‘Strade Bianche’ refers to the unpaved ‘white roads’ that sprawl across the Tuscan countryside. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Reigning world champion...Reigning world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) looks for her team car early in the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Claudia Lichtenberg...German cyclist Claudia Lichtenberg (Wiggle-High5) makes her way through the field. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Orica-Scott driving...Australian Jenelle Crooks drives her Orica-Scott team on the front of the field. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Elite breakaway...Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) jockey for position in an elite 5-rider break with less than 20km remaining. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017:Reigning Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) was part of an elite five-rider break inside the final 20km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Fighting for first...Lucinda Brand’s (Team Sunweb) attack on the final climb up the citadel was thwarted as the break battled back with the finish nearly in sight. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Victory...Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) celebrated victoriously as she crossed the line to claim the Strade Bianche Women’s crown. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Fanfare...Elisa Longo Borghini eagerly sought her Wiggle-High5 teammates amidst the post-race celebration in Siena, Italy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Trophy presentation...Elisa Longo Borghini proudly holds the 2017 Strade Bianche Women’s trophy. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Behind the lens...Fans take to their smartphones to capture a moment as the podium presentation is underway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Podium...Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-High5) stands atop the podium surrounded by runner-up Katarzyna Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie), left, and third-place finisher Elizabeth Deignan (Boels-Dolmans). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comStrade Bianche Women 2017: Pop the bubbly...The winner uncorked the champagne in celebration of her epic win and her first-place lead in the 2017 Women’s WorldTour. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com