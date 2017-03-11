Breck Epic unveils pro field, athlete tracking system

Colorado’s Breck Epic mountain bike stage race has unveiled its 2017 elite rider lineup, which includes a smattering of Olympians, national mountain bike champions, and road and cyclocross racers. The race has also revealed that it will use an athlete tracking system for the 2017 race which will enable fans to track each pro rider’s progress online.

“One of the things that’s been absence since the old Mercury Tour is this type of drama in cross-country racing,” said race organizer Mike McCormack. “We aspire to create the type of drama that you find at a grand tour.”

Race management asked riders to submit applications for the 2017 race back in November. The criteria for entry included race results and personality.

“We have a longstanding rule that you can’t be a jerk,” McCormack said. “If they can contribute positively to the experience of our riders, that’s important.”

In the men’s field, defending champion Todd Wells returns for 2017, as do former winners Ben Sonntag, Alex Grant, and Jeremiah Bishop. Joining them are Olympians Howard Grotts and Geoff Kabush, as well as retired road racer Ted King and retired cyclocross national champion Tim Johnson.

The women’s lineup includes Olympian Katerina Nash, national champion Erin Huck, and multiple-time cyclocross champion Katie Compton, among others.

The race is working with power meter manufacturer Quarq to track the progress of its elite athletes with the Quarc Qollector data units. The seven day race runs August 13-18 in Breckenridge.

WOMEN

Kateřina Nash

Erin Huck

Rebecca Rusch

Katie Compton

Evelyn Dong

Amy Beisel

Meredith Miller

Serena Bishop Gordon

Kelly Keim Boniface

Larissa Connors

Lyne Bessette

Gretchen Reeves

Laura Spencer

Lani Bruntz.

MEN

Ben Sonntag

Geoff Kabush

Ted King

Alex Grant

Barry Wicks

Howard Grotts

Russell Finsterwald

Payson McElveen

Cody Kaiser

Allen Krughoff

Tim Johnson

Jeremiah Bishop

Todd Wells

Chris Baddick

Troy Wells

Carl Michael Decker

Bryan Dillon

Jordan Carr