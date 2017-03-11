Breck Epic unveils pro field, athlete tracking system

Colorado’s Breck Epic mountain bike stage race has unveiled its 2017 elite rider lineup, which includes a smattering of Olympians, national mountain bike champions, and road and cyclocross racers. The race has also revealed that it will use an athlete tracking system for the 2017 race which will enable fans to track each pro rider’s progress online.
“One of the things that’s been absence since the old Mercury Tour is this type of drama in cross-country racing,” said race organizer Mike McCormack. “We aspire to create the type of drama that you find at a grand tour.”
Race management asked riders to submit applications for the 2017 race back in November. The criteria for entry included race results and personality.
“We have a longstanding rule that you can’t be a jerk,” McCormack said. “If they can contribute positively to the experience of our riders, that’s important.”
In the men’s field, defending champion Todd Wells returns for 2017, as do former winners Ben Sonntag, Alex Grant, and Jeremiah Bishop. Joining them are Olympians Howard Grotts and Geoff Kabush, as well as retired road racer Ted King and retired cyclocross national champion Tim Johnson.
The women’s lineup includes Olympian Katerina Nash, national champion Erin Huck, and multiple-time cyclocross champion Katie Compton, among others.
The race is working with power meter manufacturer Quarq to track the progress of its elite athletes with the Quarc Qollector data units. The seven day race runs August 13-18 in Breckenridge.
WOMEN
Kateřina Nash
Erin Huck
Rebecca Rusch
Katie Compton
Evelyn Dong
Amy Beisel
Meredith Miller
Serena Bishop Gordon
Kelly Keim Boniface
Larissa Connors
Lyne Bessette
Gretchen Reeves
Laura Spencer
Lani Bruntz.
MEN
Ben Sonntag
Geoff Kabush
Ted King
Alex Grant
Barry Wicks
Howard Grotts
Russell Finsterwald
Payson McElveen
Cody Kaiser
Allen Krughoff
Tim Johnson
Jeremiah Bishop
Todd Wells
Chris Baddick
Troy Wells
Carl Michael Decker
Bryan Dillon
Jordan Carr