BMC wins Tirreno TTT, Caruso named race leader

BMC Racing won the opening stage at Tirreno-Adriatico Wednesday, a team time trial along the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The squad was the last out of the gate and bested the mark set by Quick-Step Floors by 16 seconds. FDJ was another 5 seconds back in third.

Damiano Caruso was the first BMC rider to cross the finish line and will therefore wear the leader’s jersey during Thursday’s stage 2, a 228km route from Camaiore to Pomarance.

Stage 1, top 10

1. BMC RACING TEAM, in 23:20

2. QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

3. FDJ, at :21

4. MOVISTAR TEAM, at :22

5. ORICA – SCOTT, at :25

6. TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :40

7. LOTTO SOUDAL, at :52

8. BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :53

9. TEAM DIMENSION DATA, at :53

10. ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :55

Top 10 overall

1. Damiano CARUSO, BMC RACING TEAM, in 23:21

2. Rohan DENIS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

3. Greg VAN AVERMAET, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

4. Stefan KÜNG, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

5. Daniel OSS, BMC RACING TEAM, at :00

6. Tejay VAN GARDEREN, BMC RACING TEAM, at :16

7. Tom BOONEN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

8. Matteo TRENTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

9. Bob JUNGELS, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

10. Julien VERMOTE, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at :16

BMC won the world team trial title in 2014 and 2015.

Wednesday’s 22.7-kilometer, out-and-back route in Lido di Camaiore was flat and fast. Quick Step was the eighth of 22 teams to start, and its time of 23:37 was the fastest in the field until BMC eclipsed it.

Sky’s Gianni Moscon was the victim of an unfortunate crash in which his front wheel appeared to break. He went down hard on the pavement moments after his tri-spoke wheel snapped and the tire came off the rim.

It was unclear what exactly caused the wheel to suffer such catastrophic failure.

