Bardet chooses Catalunya over Romandie

NICE (AFP) – Ag2r La Mondiale has announced that team rider Romain Bardet, who was ejected from Paris-Nice on the opening stage on Sunday, has decided to take part in the Volta a Catalunya, March 20-16.

The 26-year-old Frenchmen will also nix plans to race Tour de Romandie in late April (25-30), but will proceed with his program to race the Tour of the Basque Country (April 3-8) and potentially adding either the Amstel Gold Race (April 16) or Fléche Wallonne (April 19) before Liége-Bastogne-Liége (April 23), which was already on his calendar.

Second in last year’s Tour de France, the native of Brioude (Haute-Loire) will then observe a break in racing to focus on training prior to a return to competition at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June.