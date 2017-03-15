2017 U.S. Pro nationals routes revealed

USA Cycling announced the time trial and road race routes for 2017 U.S. Pro road national championships on Wednesday. The championships will be held June 24-25 in Knoxville, Tennessee, a first-time host venue for the event.

The weekend’s first event will be the individual time trial, held Saturday, June 24. The professional women will cover 23.17 kilometers, three laps of a 7.72-kilometer circuit, and the men will complete four laps for 30.9km. BMC’s Taylor Phinney won the men’s national time trial championships in 2016, alongside Carmen Small (Veloconcept), who was the women’s champion.

2017 U.S. national time trial championships route

After the time trial, America’s top pros will vie for the stars-and-stripes jersey in the road race championships, Sunday, June 25. In 2016, Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) stunned a number of favorites from the WorldTour to win the title, while Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) won a repeat championship.

“Wearing the stars and stripes of the U.S. National Road Champion is a huge source of pride. It’s a tangible reminder of the hard work that I’ve put in day-after-day, year-after-year,” said Guarnier. “The success I’ve had while in the stars and stripes — winning Strade Bianche, the Giro Rosa, the Amgen Tour of California, the inaugural Women’s WorldTour — makes this jersey extra special.”

Both men’s and women’s races will take place on a rolling 12.71km circuit. The women will complete eight laps for a 101.4km race, and the men will complete 14 laps for a total of 175.4km.

2017 U.S. national road championships route

“Knoxville is an ideal location for the Pro Road and Time Trial National Championships. Being so close to the Great Smokey Mountains, both courses are incredibly challenging and offer cycling fans so many great viewing opportunities. We look forward to seeing some great competition for the Stars-and-Stripes jerseys this June,” said USA Cycling VP of national events Micah Rice.