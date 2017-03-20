Home » Gallery » WWT Gallery: Rivera triumphs in Alfredo Binda WWT Gallery: Rivera triumphs in Alfredo BindaBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 20, 2017 Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: PelotonThe women’s peloton faced a hilly 131-kilometer race around Cittiglio, Italy at Trofeo Alfredo Binda. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: MajerusLuxembourg champion Christine Majerus drove the pace at the front of the bunch for her Boels-Dolmans team. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: PelotonThough the weather was warm, Italy’s forests had yet to bloom in mid-March. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: BarnesCanyon-SRAM’s Hannah Barnes rode tempo at the front of the peloton. With a number of attacks throughout the day, the big teams had to work hard to keep the race together. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: GarfootTrofeo Alfredo Binda is all about the climbs, and Australian champion Katrin Garfoot (Orica-Scott) took advantage of the tough parcours, attacking multiple times throughout the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: DeignanAfter finishing third in her first Women’s WorldTour race of the season, Strade Bianche, former world champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans) could only manage 39th at Alfredo Binda, a race she won the last two years. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: AllenAlong with her Orica-Scott teammate Garfoot, Jessica Allen was active on Sunday, attacking solo midway through the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: Longo BorghiniWiggle-High5’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who tops the Women’s WorldTour standings, was happy to wear the purple leader’s jersey in her home country. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: Rivera winsIn the end, the race came down to a bunch sprint, and American Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) won ahead of Astana’s Arlenis Sierra, who was nearly as happy with second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: PodiumThe podium of Sierra, Rivera, and Cecile Uttrup Ludwig (Cervelo-Bigla) (L-R). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTrofeo Alfredo Binda 2017: Women's WorldTourNext up, the Women’s WorldTour heads to Belgium for Gent-Wevelgem Sunday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com