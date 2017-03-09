Home » Gallery » Tirreno photos: Thomas solos to stage 2 victory Tirreno photos: Thomas solos to stage 2 victoryBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 9, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: PelotonThe peloton faced Tirreno-Adriatico’s longest stage on the second day of the week-long race, 229 kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Boonen and WellensTom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) rode alongside fellow Belgian Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Van Garderen shoesTejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) was sporting some special Giro Empire shoes. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: CarusoFor the day, Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) held the blue leader’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Sagan and VanmarckeTwo classics stars, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) rode side-by-side. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: JungelsBob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) opened up the action on the climb that stair-stepped to the finish in Pomarance. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Thomas attackGeraint Thomas (Team Sky) followed Jungels, then attacked again to form a select group of four riders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Thomas soloBut the Sky rider wasn’t content to wait around and attacked again to solo the final three kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Thomas winsThomas celebrated his first victory of 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Van Avermaet fourthBehind, Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) sprinted to fourth place, enough to take the overall lead in Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 2: Van Avermaet in blueDefending Tirreno champion Van Avermaet saluted the crowd from the podium. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com