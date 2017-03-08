Home » Gallery » Tirreno Photos: BMC squad wins stage 1 TTT Tirreno Photos: BMC squad wins stage 1 TTTBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 8, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: Trek-SegafredoJasper Stuyven led the way for Trek-Segafredo in the 22.5km team time trial. The team later said its 12-place result was disappointing. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: Lotto-SoudalTim Wellens gritted his teeth during the effort with his Lotto-Soudal team, which finished seventh. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: Bardiani-CSFBardiani-CSF is one of the Pro Continental teams invited to race Tirreno-Adriatico. It finished a distant 20th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: SaganPeter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe team rode to 15th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: MovistarMovistar had a strong showing, finishing fourth and keeping its captain, Nairo Quintana, within 30 seconds of the overall lead. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: Quick-Step FloorsTom Boonen and his TTT world champion team Quick-Step Floors had to settle for second place in stage 1. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: BMC RacingBMC Racing won Tirreno-Adriatico’s stage 1 team time trial Wednesday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: BMC winsBMC was second to Quick-Step in the 2016 TTT worlds and got a bit of revenge Wednesday by winning the Tirreno opener. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: Cannondale-DrapacCannondale-Drapac debuted disc brake-equipped time trial bikes in Tirreno’s first stage. The team was 16th on Wednesday. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: FDJFDJ had a strong showing, riding to third place on behalf of leader Thibaut Pinot. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: KungStefan Kung took the lead in the best young rider’s competition. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 1: CarusoAnd Kung’s teammate, Damiano Caruso, claimed the overall lead in Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com