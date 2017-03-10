Home » Gallery » Tirreno Gallery: Sagan sprints to stage 3 win Tirreno Gallery: Sagan sprints to stage 3 winBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 10, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: Roll outThe peloton rolled out of Monterotondo Marittimo for a 204km stage at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: Van AvermaetBMC’s Greg Van Avermaet enjoyed one last day in the race leader’s jersey. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: BreakawayA large breakaway was off the front for much of the day, but they were bound to be caught by the sprinters’ teams. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: PelotonThe peloton was treated to clear skies on Friday’s stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: KiryienkaFormer world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka was on bottle duty in Tirreno stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: Sagan sprintAfter crosswinds created a challenging run to the finish in Montalto di Castro, Peter Sagan lit up the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: Sagan winsBora-Hansgrohe’s Sagan celebrated his second win of the season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: DennisRohan Dennis was the latest BMC rider to take over the blue leader’s jersey, but tomorrow may be his only day in the lead with a mountaintop finish on the Terminillo on offer. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: GaviriaFernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) was unable to contest the sprint finish due to a late crash. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: SaganSagan saluted the crowd. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: Sagan ProseccoAnd he enjoyed a bit of the refreshments. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico, stage 3: JungelsQuick-Step’s Bob Jungels stayed in the lead of the best young rider classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com