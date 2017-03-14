Home » Gallery » Tirreno Gallery: Dennis wins stage 7, Quintana claims the trident Tirreno Gallery: Dennis wins stage 7, Quintana claims the tridentBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 14, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Gaviria TTAt the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico, sprinter Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step) turned his focus to Milano-Sanremo. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Cummings TTStephen Cummings (Dimension Data) set a good time on the 10-kilometer TT course, finishing in fourth place, only 8 seconds behind Rohan Dennis. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Boonen final Tirreno-AdriaticoQuick-Step’s Tom Boonen rode in his last Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Castroviejo TTMovistar’s Jonathan Castroviejo finished seventh in the overall, just 1:18 back from teammate Nairo Quintana. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Uran TTRigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) finished eighth in the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Van Avermaet TTGreg Van Avermaet (BMC) won Tirreno-Adriatico in 2016 but was not a factor in this year’s race, finishing in 36th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Thomas TTSky’s Geraint Thomas won a stage at Tirreno-Adriatico, finished seventh in the final time trial and fifth in the overall standings. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Mollema TTTrek-Segafredo’s Bauke Mollema finished in ninth place on GC at Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Hepburn TTOrica-Scott’s Michael Hepburn got third place in the time trial. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Sagan TTPeter Sagan had a close call during the time trial when he had to swerve off of the road to avoid a pedestrian who was walking a dog on the race course. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Dumoulin TTSuprisingly, TT specialist Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) did not crack the top 10 in the final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Pozzovivo TTDomenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) rounded out the top 10 on GC. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Dennis TTBMC’s Rohan Dennis blazed the final TT, hitting an average speed of 53kph to take the stage, which moved him into second place in the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Quintana TTMovistar’s Nairo Quintana lost some time to Dennis in the TT, but was able to finish with a comfortable cushion of 25 seconds to take the overall. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Dennis podiumDennis won stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 7: Quintana tridentQuintana hoisted the trident trophy in victory at the 52nd edition of Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com