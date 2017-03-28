Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike Gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s Colnago C60
Pro Bike Gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s Colnago C60
Kristen Legan Published
Mar. 28, 2017
Wiggle-High5’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who currently leads the Women’s WorldTour rider competition, blasted into 2017 with an impressive win at Strade Bianche. Out-climbing race favorite and former world champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans), Borghini earned her first WWT win of the season and the leader’s jersey.
With two more solid results at Ronde van Drenthe and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Borghini kept her spot in the lead. But the competition is heating up, as Canyon-SRAM’s Elena Cecchini trails by just five points after her fourth straight top-10 WWT finish at Gent-Wevelgem.
With Ronde van Vlaanderen up next on the WWT calendar, Borghini looks to claim her second win on the fabled Flanders hills. She’ll do so with her handmade Colnago C60 race bike. Check it out:
Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Italian pride from top to bottom: Borghini drapes her C60 with components that hail from Italy. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Each bike is custom painted with the rider’s country colors. Borghini proudly displays the red, white, and green of Italy on her Italian-made C60. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Borghini gets the Italian bling, bling treatment with a Campagnolo EPS electronic drivetrain. In women’s cycling, where budgets are slim and equipment is often lacking, this is a statement about Borghini’s status within Italian cycling. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Team mechanics keep Wiggle-High5’s bikes clean and ready for racing in all conditions. Lucky for them, Gent-Wevelgem was dry and the women’s race didn’t include dirt roads like the men’s. Borghini ran an 11-27 cassette. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Borghini opts for 53/39 chainrings to pair with her 11-27 cassette. This gives her a wide range of gears to tackle both the fast descents and steep Belgian climbs. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Little lady, big gears. Borghini was ready for fast racing on the flats at Gent-Wevelgem. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Campy’s Bora Ultra 35 wheels provide a nice combination of durability and weight so they can handle cobbles but get up the steep climbs with ease. At 35mm deep, the rims add some aerodynamic advantage without much risk of getting blown around by the fierce Belgian winds. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Deda’s Superleggera bar and stem combo keep Borghini’s bike looking clean up front. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Wiggle-High5 is sponsored by Astute saddle company out of … you guessed it, Italy. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Despite leading the WWT, Borghini was on hand at Gent-Wevelgem to work for her teammate Jolien D’Hoore, who fell short of winning by just millimeters. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Pro Bike: Elisa Longo Borghini Side by side, two of Italy’s cycling stars claim the same top tube. Ernesto Colnago’s signature marks each new Colnago bicycle produced. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com