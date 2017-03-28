Pro Bike Gallery: Elisa Longo Borghini’s Colnago C60

Wiggle-High5’s Elisa Longo Borghini, who currently leads the Women’s WorldTour rider competition, blasted into 2017 with an impressive win at Strade Bianche. Out-climbing race favorite and former world champion Lizzie Deignan (Boels-Dolmans), Borghini earned her first WWT win of the season and the leader’s jersey.

With two more solid results at Ronde van Drenthe and Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Borghini kept her spot in the lead. But the competition is heating up, as Canyon-SRAM’s Elena Cecchini trails by just five points after her fourth straight top-10 WWT finish at Gent-Wevelgem.

With Ronde van Vlaanderen up next on the WWT calendar, Borghini looks to claim her second win on the fabled Flanders hills. She’ll do so with her handmade Colnago C60 race bike. Check it out: