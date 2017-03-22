Home » Gallery » Photos: Lampaert, Quick-Step win big at Dwars door Vlaanderen Photos: Lampaert, Quick-Step win big at Dwars door VlaanderenBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 22, 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017: PelotonThe 72nd edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen was 203 kilometers long from Roeselare to Waregem. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Six-man breakSix riders got into the early break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Juraj SaganSlovakian national champion Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was getting a feel for the roads of Flanders and will be riding in support of his brother Peter throughout the classics. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: DeClercq on the frontTim DeClercq drove the pace at the front for Quick-Step. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: LampaertYves Lampaert (Quick-Step) rode comfortably in the group, saving his efforts for the finale. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Belgian racingThe peloton visited many Belgian villages on its way to Waregem. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Zabel crashRick Zabel (Katusha-Alpecin) had an unfortunate encounter with a mud puddle. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Gilbert attackPhilippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) was controlling the race all day. His high pace brought back the early break and his attack on the Paterberg produced the winning move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Lampaert followsOnce Gilbert attacked on the Paterberg, teammate Lampaert followed, putting two Quick-Step riders in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Stybar Terpstra bridgeQuick-Step had many cards to play when Stybar and Terpstra bridged from the peloton to the chase group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Gilbert on the frontGilbert was determined to break up the group with repeated attacks. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Gilbert attackWith nine kilometers to go, Gilbert put in another effort on the last climb of the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Lampaert attackThe four man break came back together and it was time for Lampaert to attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Lampaert soloLampaert’s attack stuck and he rode solo, opening up a 30-second gap. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Lampaert victoryLampaert sealed the deal with a win at Dwars door Vlaanderen. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: Gilbert secondProbably the strongest on the day, Gilbert took the sprint for second place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017: CelebrationQuick-Step went 1-2 with Lampaert and Gilbert. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com