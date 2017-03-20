Home » Gallery » Photo Essay » Photo Essay: Milano-Sanremo, start to finish Photo Essay: Milano-Sanremo, start to finishBy BrakeThrough Media Published Mar. 20, 2017 Photo Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAfter years of rain and cold weather, the 108th edition of the race started in Milano, on the steps of the Castello Sforzesco, under mild temps and sunny skies. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe UCI was on hand at the start of La Classicissima going team-to-team with their bike checks for possible mechanical cheating. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAfter another breakout performance in the recent Strade Bianche, Tom Dumoulin was under close watch by the favorites at La Primavera. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finish“Cliffs Notes” for Milano-Sanremo 2017 on the stems of the Scott bikes of Orica-Scott. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishCycling fans in Italy span all ages but share an undying love of the sport and the classic Milano-Sanremo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishFormer world champion Michal Kwiatokowski took the stage for team presentation in front of large crowds, clear skies, and an air of anticipation. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAnother race favorite, Greg Van Avermaet, greeted race MCs onstage with smiles and handshakes. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishTom Boonen waved to the crowds from the stage of his final sign-on in Milan for La Primavera. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishJulian Alaphilippe made no effort to hide his excitement to start his nascent Milano-Sanremo after only finding out mere days ago that he would be on the Quick-Step Floors roster. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAlong the pancake-flat opening 100 km, tiny clusters of fans were easily found along the route. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishLa Primavera earned its name on the 108th edition with blooming trees and early spring flowers dotting the course. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishBMC amassed at the front of the peloton with 66km covered as the race reached Pontecurone. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe peloton moved through the first 100km, snaking past small towns, big highway exchanges, and patches of rural landscape in the provinces of Pavia and Alessandria. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishLess than 100 kilometers into the race, strong winds and graying skies began to replace the balmy springlike start. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe breakaway traversed the riverside town of Campo Ligure at kilometer 133, as temps dropped more than 10 degrees celsius. Photo: Sonoko Tanaka / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAll together and riding at a relaxed pace, the peloton reached Campo Ligure which served as the race’s first feed zone. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe breakaway entered the galleria at the summit of Passo del Turchino where the fast decent will land them on the Ligurain coastline for the last 130km into Sanremo. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishFDJ led the charge as the peloton approached the Turchino descent. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe peloton flew down the quick descent to Voltri where the race will take its classic look of the Italian Riviera. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe breakaway hit the curves of Capo Noli at 200km into the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishItalian, European Union, and Peace flags flew in the fierce winds along the rugged Ligurian seaside. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe bunch strung out as it serpentined along the most famous sections of the Savona coast. Photo: Sonoko Tanaka / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAround Capo Noli, the race and fans were treated to breathtaking views and a stunning backdrop. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAt the start of the Capo Berta climb, many of the day’s favorites — Alexander Kristoff, Michal Kwiatkowski, Nacer Bouhanni, Alaphilippe, Fernando Gaviria, Peter Sagan, Mark Cavendish, and 2016 victor Arnaud Demare — kept each other in sight. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe breakaway reached the highlight of the Capo Berta -—the fan culture in full effect for those that brave La Classicissima. Photo: Kristof Ramon / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe peloton neared the summit of the Capo Berta where the tifosi were in high spirits. Photo: Kristof Ramon / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAfter attacking on the Poggio, world champion Peter Sagan lead a group of 3 to the line on the Via Roma in San Remo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishSagan and Kwiatkowski battled fiercely to the line with Kwiatkowski proving to possess the better bike throw. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishThe peloton was only seconds in arrears with Kristoff taking the sprint for fourth place among the bunch. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishSagan congratulated Kwiatkowski on his monumental win. Photo: Sonoko Tanaka / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishKwiatkowski relished the gravity of his first monument win at the 2017 Milano-Sanremo as the media scrum surrounded him. Photo: Sonoko Tanaka / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishBoonen held court with the Dutch-speaking press past the finish line on completion of his last Milano-Sanremo. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishKwiatkowski took home the top prize in San Remo with a perfectly timed sprint on the Via Roma. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishAlaphilippe continued his ascension in the peloton taking the third spot on the podium in his first Milano-Sanremo. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.comPhoto Essay: 2017 Milano-Sanremo, start to finishA podium at a race in Italy means confetti and Prosecco being sprayed in tandem. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com