Home » Gallery » Photo Essay: An epic day at Strade Bianche Photo Essay: An epic day at Strade BiancheBy BrakeThrough Media Published Mar. 6, 2017 2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe peloton raced toward the first sector of gravel just 10km into the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe peloton hit the first sector of gravel at a brisk pace. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe peloton hit the gravel sections with speed as the riders fought for the front. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenWith the early break established, order was brought to the peloton on sector No. 3. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenSky domestique Michal Golas was the victim of an early crash, but he fought his way back into the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe white dust kicked up under the wheels of the riders as they attacked the gravel of Tuscany. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenAs the race hit the long sector No. 5, the race began to take shape under the leadership of the Lotto-Soudal team. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenA sight often seen in the fields of Belgium and northern France is now a regular scene on the white roads of Tuscany. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe riders were strung out single file in front of a dramatic backdrop. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenWith rain and mud, crashes were more frequent and severe in this year’s race. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenLotto-Soudal put its hopes on the duo of Tim Wellens and Tiesj Benoot. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenBy the time the race reached the beginning of sector 7, the peloton was in pieces. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenWith rain and wind kicking up, the strain was begging to show on the faces of the riders like Belgian strongman Tim Wellens. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite Menthe biggest surprise of the day was the emergence of the flying Dutchman Tom Dumoulin and his affinity for the gravel. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenAs the leaders tackled the steep grades of sector No. 8, the peloton continued to shatter behind them. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenZdenek Stybar drove the lead group along the ridgeline of sector 8. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenMichal Kwiatkowski pushed the pace to force the split that ultimately would determine the race. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe final 25km saw all the players attacking and trying to shape the finale. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenZdenek Stybar was ever present on the front, trying to break free of his closest rivals. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenTim Wellens tried his hand at attacking as the road pitched up, with Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar in tow. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenOlympic champion Greg Van Avermaet tried his hand at breaking the group, but it wasn’t meant to be. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenWith a bit of daylight, Michal Kwiatkowski used the last gravel climb to open enough of gap on his rivals to hold on all the way into the historic finale in Siena. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenComfortably clear of his breakaway companions, Michal Kwiatkowski rode the final 5km with confidence. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe iconic Via Santa Catarina was lined with fans awaitng the drama of the 2017 Strade Bianche to play out before their eyes. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenMichal Kwiatkowski reached the top of the Via Santa Catalina with victory in sight. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenGreg Van Avermaet attacked hard through the top corner of the Via Santa Catalina to drop Zdenek Stybar. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenMichal Kwiatkowski brought home his second Strade Bianche victory. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenTim Wellens finished third, but the jury was still out on his feelings — satisfaction or disappointment? Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenAfter numerous attacks and riding a perfect race, former winner Zdenek Stybar didn’t have enough left in the end to contest the finale. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenFrench star and early breakaway animator Thibaut Pinot seemed content with his ride over the gravel in Tuscany. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe familiar pasty legs of Strade Bianche are the symbol of an epic day. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenBikes and bodies returned to Siena covered in the white mud of Tuscany. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenThe men’s podium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenMichal Kwiatkowski savored the day with his victory in Siena. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com2017 Strade Bianche - Elite MenStrade Bianche finished in Piazza del Campo in the historic city of Siena. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com