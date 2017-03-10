Home » Gallery » Paris-Nice photos: Yates escapes to stage 6 win Paris-Nice photos: Yates escapes to stage 6 winBy bkaminski Published Mar. 10, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 6: Mountain stageStage 6 of Paris-Nice took the riders into the mountains, tackling six categorized climbs over 192 kilometers from Aubagne to Fayence. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Gautier in the breakAg2r’s Cyril Gautier was one of the first to attack the early category 1 climb of Col de l’Espigoulier. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: De Marchi in the breakThe early break was caught by the peloton by the time they crested the first climb of the day. A second breakaway group led by Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) got away 50 kilometers into the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Chavanel in the breakSylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie) drove the pace in the 10-man breakaway to the next categorized climb, Col de Bourigaille. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Team Sky on the frontTeam Sky took to the front setting a high pace in the effort to reel in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Alaphilippe in yellowJulian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step) rode in the main group, led by teammate Dan Martin. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Yates attackOnce the remaining breakaway riders were caught, Orica-Scott’s Simon Yates attacked out of the yellow-jersey group 18 kilometers from the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Yates soloYates continued to gain time on the chase approaching the final 1.4 kilometer climb to the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Yates victoryYates played it right on stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Henao finishSergio Henao (Sky) chased hard on the final climb, gaining time on Alaphilippe, but could not catch Yates, crossing the line in second place on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: ZakarinIlnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) finished with the yellow jersey group and moved into sixth place on GC after stage 6. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Yates podiumYates got his first win of 2017 on stage 6 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 6: Alaphilippe leadsAlaphilippe rode well on stage 6 and was able to protect his lead for another day at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com