Paris-Nice Gallery: Henao clips Contador in 'Race to the Sun'By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 12, 2017 Paris Nice 2017, stage 8: Eyes on the prize...Recently crowned Colombian national champion Sergio Henao prior to his Paris-Nice win on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Early action...Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) and Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) on an early attack 13km into the 115.5km eighth and final stage in Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Contador launches assault...Spaniard Alberto Contador sets sights on yellow with heroic effort inside final 20km. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Uphill fight...Stage hopefuls and GC rivals desperately hang on Alberto Contador's wheel to remain in contention. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: No surrender...Race leader Sergio Henao fights to stay within Alberto Contador's reach and hang on to yellow, while former GC and current points leader Julian Alaphilippe remains in tow. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: De la Cruz...Alberto Contador gave it his all but came up short on the stage to David de la Cruz, and in the race to Sergio Henao. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Simon Yates...While brother Adam Yates was abandoning Tirreno-Adriatico, Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) was finishing 15th on the day, ninth overall and second on youth classification at Paris-NIce. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: AG2R arrival...AG2R La Mondiale teammates and French compatriots Cyril Gautier and Mikael Cherel wrap up a hard fought race in Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Stage winner...David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) is presented with the stage 8 trophy alongside three-time champion Eddy Merckx (right). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis Nice 2017, stage 8: Race winner...Colombian champion Sergio Henao proudly slips into the final yellow jersey as the winner of the 75th edition of Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com