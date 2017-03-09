Home » Gallery » Paris-Nice Gallery: Greipel victorious in stage 5 Paris-Nice Gallery: Greipel victorious in stage 5By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 9, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 5: Quincie-En-Beaujolais to Bourg-De-PeageStage 5 was 199 kilometers from Quincie-En-Beaujolais to Bourg-De-Peage. There were two categorized climbs: category 3 Cote de Givors and category 2 Cote de Saint-Uze. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Domont leadsAlex Domont led a six-man break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: PelotonConditions for racing were perfect on the open road during stage 5 of Paris-Nice, but there was a headwind waiting for the sprinters at the finish Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Porte and RocheRichie Porte and Nicholas Roche rode together on stage 5. Although Porte is the GC leader for BMC at Paris-Nice, he sits 16 minutes back in 34th place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Team Sky on the frontQuick-Step Floors and Team Sky controlled the front of the race. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Perichon leadsPierre-Luc Perichon led a reduced breakaway later in the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: DegenkolbJohn Degenkolb was still looking for a sprint win at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Martin to the frontWhen it was time to organize for the sprint Katusha-Alpecin brought Tony Martin to the front. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: De Gendt worksThomas De Gendt put in a big pull, working for the Lotto-Soudal team’s sprinter Andre Greipel. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Greipel winsGreipel overtook Dylan Groenewegen in the closing meters to take the win on stage 5. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Greipel winsGreipel was patient, staying protected from a headwind until the last moment when he came out and launched a sprint to claim his 139th victory as a professional. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 5: Alaphilippe in yellowJulian Alaphilippe finished safely within the main group and retained his lead in Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com