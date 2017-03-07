Home » Gallery » Paris-Nice Gallery: Bennett beats top sprinters in stage 3 Paris-Nice Gallery: Bennett beats top sprinters in stage 3By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 7, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 3: Alaphilippe team busJulian Alaphilippe exited the Quick-Step bus wearing the best young rider’s jersey, ready to take the start line of stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: KristoffOn a day for the sprinters, Alexander Kristoff was looking for his first win at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: PelotonThe stage 3 route was 190 kilometers of mostly flat terrain from Chablis to Chalon-sur-Saone, with one categorized climb along the way. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: BreakawayBen King led Romain Ombaud and Pierre Latour in the break on stage 3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: HaymanFor now Matt Hayman is building his form at Paris-Nice, in preparation to defend his title at Paris-Roubaix in April. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: HardyRomain Hardy held the lead in the mountains classification over Pierre Latour and Ben King. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Demare in yellowArnaud Demare led Paris-Nice and rode in the peloton protected by his FDJ teammates. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Three-man breakPierre Latour attacked out of the break on the only categorized climb of the day, dropping King from the group in the process. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Zakarin leadsIlnur Zakarin led Team Katusha as the peloton tried to reel in the break. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Peloton chasesThe sprinters teams came to the front in the closing kilometers. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Two-man breakThe two-man break of Romain Ombaud and Pierre Latour pushed on and stayed away until about two kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Bennett winsSam Bennett followed wheels and jockeyed for position on his way to victory on stage 3 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Bennett podiumStage 3 marked two days in a row for first-time WorldTour victories, with Bennett collecting his ahead of Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 3: Demare podiumIn addition to holding the lead in the overall, Arnaud Demare led the points classification at Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com