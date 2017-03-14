Home » Gallery » Photos: Best road and gravel bikes at NAHBS
Photos: Best road and gravel bikes at NAHBS
By
Kristen Legan Published
Mar. 14, 2017
The North American Handmade Bicycle Show traveled to Salt Lake City for an exciting display of handcrafted bikes and cycling equipment. Road and gravel bikes accounted for a large portion of the show. These were our favorites:
Mosaic GT-1 Mosaic’s stunning GT-1 bike won the hotly contested Best Gravel/Adventure Bike category at NAHBS this year. More bikes were entered in this category than any other in the show. Photo: Mosaic Mosaic GT-1 Painted fenders to match the slick gray-on-gray paint scheme. Photo: Mosaic Mosaic GT-1 Mosaic’s new finish program lets customers choose from several paint schemes and loads of color options for a clean, custom aesthetic. The GT-1 showcases Mosaic’s Alpine color design and was painted by Spectrum Powder Works. Photo: Mosaic Retrotec Retrotec’s swooping lines and split top tubes topped our list for Best in Show this year at NAHBS. Photo: NAHBS Retrotec Curtis Inglis of Retrotec and Inglis Bikes wowed the show with this deep green titanium gravel rig. The split top tube gently curves around the bike from the head tube, through the seat tube junction, and down through the rear triangle. Photo: NAHBS Breadwinner Lolo Breadwinner showcased its signature Lolo road bike in several forms at NAHBS this year. This limited edition, clean striped paint scheme was our favorite. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Breadwinner Lolo Breadwinner’s head badge pairs seamlessly with a deep blue Chris King headset. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Breadwinner Lolo Ritchey’s matching integrated bar/stem makes for a uniform look top to bottom. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Breadwinner Lolo A cheeky reminder on the stem. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Stinner Mountain Cross Stinner Bikes showed a new Mountain Cross model based on a 27.5-inch wheel platform. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Stinner Mountain Cross The smaller diameter wheels open up wider tire options like these Onza Canis, 2.2-inch knobby tires. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Stinner Mountain Cross Dropper posts are coming to adventure bikes. Stinner worked its magic on this mountain cross bike, plumbing a dropper post hydraulic line into a Shimano hydraulic road shifter (the bike uses mechanical disc brakes). Now, shifting the lever activates the dropper post. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Stinner Mountain Cross Stinner’s bike also included Chris King’s limited edition “Matte Bourbon” headset, hubs, and bottom bracket. Unfortunately, this honey brown color is no longer available from Chris King. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Alchemy Kratos Alchemy takes aim at the rapidly growing gravel and adventure segment with its new titanium Kratos crossover bike. It boasts huge tire clearance — up to 45mm with room to spare — and three sets of strategically placed water bottle mounts that leave room for a top tube bag inside the front triangle. Bolt-on frame bag mounts line the top tube for a secure and sleek-looking way of attaching your bag without using straps. Photo: Logan Vonbokel Alchemy Kratos The Kratos adventure bike pictured here includes a cut down version of Fox’s 27.5-inch, 32 Step-Cast chassis with 40mm of travel and 44mm offset. Fox is unsure whether it will put this fork into production, but we’d guess the suspension company is planning something for the growing gravel market. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Low Gravel Bike Forget your preconceived notions about how an aluminum bike looks and rides. Low Bicycles brings new technologies and designs into play when building aluminum race bikes. Photo: NAHBS Low Gravel Bike Because aluminum is light, Low uses larger diameter tubes for added stiffness. Aluminum is also soft, so it easily bends into different shapes for complex ride tuning. Photo: NAHBS Low Gravel Bike Slick internal cable and wire routing on Low’s gravel bike. Photo: NAHBS Jam Handcrafted Bicycles Russia-based Jam Bicycles made the long journey to Salt Lake City for its first taste of North America’s handmade bike culture. Jam’s fillet brazed steel frame features handmade lightning bolt dropouts and was painted in-house. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Jam Handcrafted Bicycles Jam’s friends from Saint Petersburg designed and created the flashy diamond chain rings that were the hit of the show. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Allied Alpha Allied Cycle Works is new to the handmade bike scene, but the company comes with loads of experience with industry leaders and experts involved. The Alpha is Allied’s race performance carbon offering and is hand built from start to finish in Little Rock, Arkansas. Photo: NAHBS Allied Alpha Allied works with U.S. suppliers to source American-made materials and proudly showcases this fact with the “Made Here” badge. Photo: NAHBS