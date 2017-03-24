Home » Gallery » Harelbeke Gallery: Van Avermaet out-kicks breakaway trio Harelbeke Gallery: Van Avermaet out-kicks breakaway trioBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 24, 2017 E3 Harelbeke 2017: FansLarge crowds were on hand for E3 Harelbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Early breakThere was an early six-man break, which was caught by a second group of riders that attacked the peloton with about 75 kilometers of racing left on the day. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Deruette crashA number of crashes happened at E3 Harelbeke. Thomas Deruette got squeezed off the road and ended up in an irrigation canal. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Breschel crashAstana’s Matti Breschel gathered himself after hitting the deck in a Belgian village. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Road furniturePlenty of road furniture on the way to Harelbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Gallopin crashTony Gallopin (Lotto-Soudal) crashed and had to abandon E3 Harelbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Have a drinkQuick-Step’s Jack Bauer shared a drink with Marco Coledan (Trek-Segafredo). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Have a drinkColedan passd the bottle to Sky’s Christian Knees. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Quintana crashMovistar’s Dayer Quintana was another rider to suffer a crash during E3. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: BoonenbergTom Boonen got things going by setting a high pace up the Taaienberg followed by Daniel Oss and Peter Sagan. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Boonen on the frontOnce over the Taaienberg, the peloton was strung out and Boonen had done his job to set up the next attack from Quick-Step. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Gilbert attackRiding great form, Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) took the opportunity to jump out of the group and launched his attack with about 70 kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Naesen on the frontOliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing), and Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) were able to follow Gilbert’s attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Gilbert leadsA few other riders were able to work their way into the lead group including Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: VanmarckeLater, Vanmarcke dangled back and forth between the front group and the chase. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: MartinWith the leaders about a minute up the road, Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) put in some big efforts to organize a chase but did not receive much help. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: DurbridgeLuke Durbridge (Orica-Scott) crested the Paterberg trying to stay in contact with the leaders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Off the frontGilbert, Naesen, and Van Avermaet extended their lead to over two minutes and had plenty of time to consider tactics coming into Harelbeke. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Naesen droppedGilbert gave it a go on the final climb of the day. Van Avermaet was able to follow; Naesen was not. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Naesen catches back onNaesen was able to catch back on during the descent. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: The chaseDurbridge and Postlberger found themselves in no-mans land unable to close the gap to the leaders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Cat and mouseWith one kilometer to go the three leaders slowed their pace, waiting to see who would lead out the sprint. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Final sprintNaesen would lead out the sprint, but Greg Van Avermaet came around in the final meters to win E3 Harelbeke with Gilbert taking second. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Harelbeke finishNaesen applauded the efforts of his rivals and was happy to cross the line in third place. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comE3 Harelbeke 2017: Van Avermaet wins E3Olympic gold medalist Greg Van Avermaet won E3 Harelbeke and hopes to ride his top form all the way to the finish line at The Tour of Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com