Gallery: Paris-Nice 2017, stage 2

Gallery: Paris-Nice 2017, stage 2By bkaminski Published Mar. 6, 2017 Colbrelli held off John Degenkolb and race leader Arnaud Demare for the stage 2 victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com Pais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Wet raods195 kilometers from Rochefort-en-Yvelines to Amily was raced in rainy conditions and at times the wind played havoc with the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Porte chasesRichie Porte was caught in the wind and missed staying with the front group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Team BMCA group of BMC riders dropped back to help Porte chase. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Galopin leads breakAfter 138 kilometers of racing the peloton was split by the wind and then regrouped to chase Tony Gallopin leading a six man breakaway up the road. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: KristoffAlexander Kristoff was not a factor in the final sprint on stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Gilbert in the breakLate in the race Philippe Gilbert bridged across to join the breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Gilbert soloThe riders in the breakaway were starting to suffer and Gilbert went out on a solo attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Gilbert soloGilbert rode alone for about 14 kilometers opening up a 45 second lead before being caught by the chasing peloton with six kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: AlbasiniMichael Albasinin tried a flyer with under 2 kilometers to go but was not able to make it stick. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: SprintSonny Colbrelli led the sprint the entire way with no riders able to come around. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Colbrelli victoryColbrelli held off John Degenkolb and race leader Arnaud Demare for the stage 2 victory. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Colbrelli victorySonny Colbrelli got the first World Tour victory of his career. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comPais-Nice 2017, stage 2: Alaphilippe best young riderJulian Alaphilippe is the best young rider after stage 2. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com