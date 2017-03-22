Home » Gallery » Gallery: Happy 50th birthday, Mario Cipollini! Gallery: Happy 50th birthday, Mario Cipollini!By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 22, 2017 Cipollini turns 50Wednesday is the 50th birthday of none other than the legendary Mario Cipollini, one of cycling’s most prolific sprinters and one of it’s most grandiose personalities. To celebrate, we pulled together a little gallery of Cipo highlights, beginning with this Milano-Sanremo victory in 2003. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipo wasn’t all about the sprints. Here is at the Tour of Flanders in 2003, wearing the rainbow jersey he earned the previous fall in Zolder. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini is many things, but boring is not one of them. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini won the 2002 Milano-Sanremo as well, wearing the iconic Acqua Sapone zebra kit. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Lucky trophy. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipo’s style on display at the Tour of Flanders. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini won Gent-Wevelgem in 2002, one of the last pure sprinters to do so. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50When the Lion King wears a tiger suit is he the world’s fastest liger? Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini won an incredible 42 stages of the Giro d’Italia, including this one to Munster in 2002. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Sometimes it’s hot out there on the open road. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini won stage 7 of the 2002 Vuelta a Espana. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini won his world championship in Zolder in 2002. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Sprint-friendly world championships only come around every few years, and Cipollini took advantage in 2002. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50The pinkest pink jersey of all time? Perhaps. Cipollini rocked up in this kit for his final Giro prologue. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Rock’s not dead, or at least it wasn’t when this photo was taken at the Tour of California. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Cipollini watching the Giro in 2015. Photo: © Tim De WaeleCipollini turns 50Happy birthday, Cipo. Photo: © Tim De Waele