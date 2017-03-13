Home » Gallery » Gallery: Gaviria fastest in Tirreno stage 6 Gallery: Gaviria fastest in Tirreno stage 6By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 13, 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: KochetkovKatusha-Alpecin’s Pavel Kochetkov led the day’s eight-man breakaway. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: PelotonBart De Clercq put in some time at the front of the peloton, chasing on behalf of his Lotto-Soudal teammate and sprinter Jens Debuscherre. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: Break stoppedThe breakaway had an unexpected delay as a train crossing closed just before the race arrived. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: Race on holdThe riders waited. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: TrainsThe train passed, and then the officials re-started the race, albeit just before the day’s mountains classification sprint, which caused some confusion. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: Blue skiesWhile Tirreno-Adriatico is often plagued by cold, wet weather, the 2017 edition has seen plenty of blue skies. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: FellineAs the final breakaway riders were caught, Trek-Segafredo’s Fabio Felline went on the attack. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: TerpstraFelline was soon caught by Quick-Step’s Niki Terpstra who countered on the final hill of the day. He would be caught, however, before the finish. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: SprintFernando Gaviria was too busy throwing his bike to the line to beat Peter Sagan, so his Quick-Step teammate Matteo Trentin had to take charge of the victory salute. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: GaviriaGaviria celebrated his first win of this Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: SaganBora-Hansgrohe’s Sagan narrowly missed his third win of this race, but he cemented his lead in the points classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comTirreno-Adriatico 2017, stage 6: QuintanaMovistar’s Nairo Quintana stayed safe in the finish, and now he only faces a short time trial before he can claim the overall title at Tirreno. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com