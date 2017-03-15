Home » Gallery » Gallery: Celebrating 200 years of the bicycle Gallery: Celebrating 200 years of the bicycleBy bkaminski Published Mar. 15, 2017 Musée du Vélo: Main entryThe Musée du Vélo was originally in Cormatin, France, from 1997 to 2007. It had to close its doors for financial reasons, but it later re-opened in Tournus, France, in 2009. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Dandy-horseIn 1817, German Baron Karl Von Drais invented the dandy-horse. Ridden like a strider bike, the dandy-horse is the first known bicycle and was patented in 1818. This 1820 version was used by Von Drais to cover 14.4km in one hour. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Adjustable saddleThere was even a three-level saddle height adjustment on the dandy-horse from 1820. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: PennyfarthingsPennyfarthings big and small. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Hand brakeShown here is the braking system from an 1869 bicycle. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Delivery trikeMichel Grezaud, the founder of Musée du Vélo, collected bikes and bike-related items for 40 years. He was a butcher in the 1950s, and used this old milkman delivery tricycle to deliver his meats to his customers. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Mini pelotonA miniature peloton of figurines. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Child's bikeIt is hard to tell the scale from the photo, but this Peugeot wooden bicycle is sized for a child. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Child seatThis early front-mounted child seat was equiped with arm rests, foot rests, and a seatbelt. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Child's tandemA child’s tandem bicycle, complete with pink saddles. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: TripletWith drop bars in front and mustache bars in back, this triplet bicycle dates back to 1938. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Bells“On your left!” A beautiful collection of bicycle bells. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Tour de France posterThe 29th edition of the Tour de France in 1935 was won by Belgian Romain Maes. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: DerailleurIn 1937, the derailleur made its debut at the Tour de France. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Downtube shifterA downtube shifter on a 1937 Tour de France bicycle. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: NeedlepointHandmade needle work scenes of European cycling. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Two-wheel driveThis 1950 bicycle could be driven by pedaling but also by pumping the handlebars from side to side. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Large chainringThis bicycle may have been used to attempt a speed record at one time by the looks of the huge chainring. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Velo chinaA collection of velo-inspired china. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: DrivetrainNote the very interesting gearing on this Levocyclette “Terrot.” Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Velo cigarsCigars and matchboxes of cycling greats. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Swiss MilitaryThe Swiss Military bicycle was in production for 90 years, from 1905 to 1995. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Front suspensionA front suspension bicycle from 1935. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Head badgesThe museum has an extensive collection of vintage head badges. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Geometric tubingThis 1935 aluminium-lugged bicycle has octagonal tubing. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Plastic bikeAn all-plastic bicycle, with the exception of a few parts, was built by Itera in 1970. Photo: Brad KaminskiMusée du Vélo: Lefty rightyLefty! No, righty! This wild bicycle has a lefty fork and righty stays. Photo: Brad Kaminski