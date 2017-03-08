Home » Gallery » Gallery: Alaphilippe wins stage 4, rockets into Paris-Nice lead Gallery: Alaphilippe wins stage 4, rockets into Paris-Nice leadBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 8, 2017 Paris-Nice 2017, stage 4: Craddock TTLawson Craddock was the top American, finishing in 65th place, 2:09 back from the winning time. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Chavanel TTAt age 38, Sylvain Chavanel put in a good TT, finishing 32nd, 1:25 back. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Porte TTRichie Porte rounded out the top 10. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Degenkolb points skinsuitJohn Degenkolb rode the TT in the green points classification skinsuit but handed over that honor to Julian Alaphilippe at the end of the stage. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Kruijswijk TTSteven Kruijswijk finished 20th place in the Mont Brouilly TT, placing him in 20th on GC after stage 4. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Rowe TTLuke Rowe took it easy on the TT, saving energy for later in the week. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Contador out of the saddleAlberto Contador was in the hot seat until Alaphilippe stole the stage. Finishing second in the TT, Contador moved up to 8th on GC. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Yates TTSimon Yates finished 14th in the time trial. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Izagirre TTIon Izagirre finished forth on the stage, 20 seconds back from Alaphilippe. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Alaphilippe TTIt was a perfect TT for Julian Alaphilippe on stage 4 of Paris-Nice. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Alaphilippe podiumAlaphilippe and Quick-Step Floors held the top spot in all the classifications at Paris-Nice after stage 4, with the exception of the mountains classification. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comParis-Nice 2017, stage 4: Alaphilippe yellow jerseyAlaphilippe earned the leader’s jersey on the stage 4 uphill TT to Mont Brouilly. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com