Dwars Gallery: Lepisto’s first win of 2017

Dwars Gallery: Lepisto's first win of 2017By VeloNews.com Published Mar. 22, 2017 Dwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Small groupIlona Hoeksma, Ingvild Gaskjenn, and Sara Penton worked together in the race across Flanders. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Gaskjenn and PentonGaskjenn and Penton's pace dropped Ilona Hoeksma from the group. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com vDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Sweet 16Late in the race a select group of 16 riders got away from the peloton. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Spratt climbsAmanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) worked her way over one of the cobbled climbs. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Lepisto and BrennauerLotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) and Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) were two of the strongest on the day, riding the front of the final breakaway move. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Spratt on the frontSpratt rode the front for Orica's Annemiek van Vleuten. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Barnes attackCanyon-SRAM's Hannah Barnes tried a solo attack with four kilometers to go. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Final sprintBarnes was caught by the chase and the race was contested in a bunch sprint won by Lepisto. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: Elvin secondOrica-Scott's Gracie Elvin finished second. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.comDwars door Vlaanderen 2017 Women: PodiumThe Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Elvin, Lepisto, and Canyon-SRAM's Lisa Brennauer (L-R). Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com