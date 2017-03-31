The Shot: Gilbert’s furious attack at E3 Harelbeke

2017 E3 Harelbeke: Tiegemberg, kilometer 186

Although this early classics season has been full of spectacular moments — Michal Kwiatkowski’s solo arrival up the steep slopes into Siena at Strade Bianche, Milano-Sanremo’s finish line mash-up with Peter Sagan, Kwiatkowski, and Alaphilippe nearly touching wheels at the line, crashes galore in Gent-Wevelgem, and more — we chose this photo as “The Shot” for two specific reasons. First and foremost, it captured the exciting resurrection of Philippe Gilbert under his new team of Quick-Step Floors with the Belgian national champion’s jersey on his back. Second, it’s chock-full of emotion, grit, and power as Gilbert attacked in classic Philippe-fashion the minute the road turned upward. The pain and exertion is clearly evident and being so late in the race (the Tiegemberg is the final climb on the course) it was one of the last chances Gilbert had to rid himself of Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen.

Now all eyes will be on Gilbert again but not on the traditional climbs of the Ardennes. Instead, he’ll race the cobbles and hellingen of Flanders this Sunday at Ronde van Vlaanderen.

Key image specs:

Canon 1DX

Canon 70-200mm 2.8L II USM

1/1250 sec @ f/2.8 ISO 1000

Focal Length: 200mm

File format: RAW

Shot from the moto