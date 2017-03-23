The Belgian Bracket: Vote now!

Italy has May. France owns July. Spain is the boss of late August. But springtime belongs to Belgium.

Now that the Tour of Flanders is just days away, it’s again time to revel in those rough cobbled roads, rave about delicious regional fare (Beer? Waffles? Frites? All three at once?), and cheer on brawny riders who battle in Europe’s toughest one-day races. It’s time for us to celebrate Belgium in all its rainy glory.

But alas, what is the most Belgian thing for us to celebrate? This year the editors of VeloNews are pleased to present The Belgian Bracket! That’s right, you can now join the ranks of March Madness fans and fill out a bracket this spring. Only you won’t need to Google “Xavier” or “East Tennessee State.” It’s time for you, dear VeloNews readers, to help us pick the most Belgian thing/person ever for the Eddy Merckx trophy. (No, Eddy is not in the bracket — he’d just destroy everyone, like he always did.) Your votes decide which Belgian items advance to the next round. Scroll down, vote on the first round, and share with your friends!

First round voting closes at 5 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, March 26. Stay tuned for results and the Sweet 16 on Monday!

