Belgian Bracket: The Final Four

Now that the Tour of Flanders is just days away, it’s again time to revel in those rough cobbled roads, rave about delicious regional fare (Beer? Waffles? Frites? All three at once?), and cheer on brawny riders who battle in Europe’s toughest one-day races. It’s time for us to celebrate Belgium in all its rainy glory. By now you may know that this Belgian Bracket is our (not so) finely tuned instrument to pick the most Belgian thing/person ever. Well we are down to the Final Four, and it’s time for you to vote.

Perhaps in keeping with this spring’s mild European weather, the iconic Lion of Flanders Flag defeated Windy, Rainy Weather to win the 1970s Hard-Man region. In the Western Championship it will face Cyclocross, which avoided metaphysical calamity by beating cyclocross’s GOAT, Sven Nys. The Eastern Region has an even more inspired match-up between Cobblestones and the man who plies his trade on them, Tom Boonen. Both Tommeke and the stones skated through their divisional championships, setting up a climactic Final Four round made even more meaningful by the fact that Boonen will retire from pro racing in a matter of weeks.

Who will have a shot at playing for the title? That’s up to VeloNews readers like you! Vote now. Help us pick the most Belgian thing/person ever for the Eddy Merckx trophy. (No, Eddy is not in the bracket — he’d just destroy everyone, like he always did.) Your votes decide which Belgian items advance to the final. Scroll down, vote, and share with your friends!

Final Four voting ends at 9 p.m. Eastern Wednesday, March 29. The championship match-up will be unveiled Thursday morning!