The Belgian Bracket championship

Sunday’s Tour of Flanders is still a few days away, but today we will decide an even bigger championship: The Belgian Bracket and its portentous purpose of divining the most Belgian thing ever!

You, dear VeloNews readers, helped us see this wacky bracket through, from the round of 32 all the way down to yesterday’s Final Four, where the Lion of Flanders Flag gave Cyclocross a thumping in the Western region. Did Cyclocross peak too early, back in late January? Is this a conspiracy hatched by Flanders separatists? We’ll never know. In the East, Tom Boonen dueled with Cobblestones, an appropriate foe in the twilight of his career, but Boonen was no match for the weathered paths that will set the stage for De Ronde. Better luck on Sunday, Tommeke.

By now you know the drill: Vote, Tell your friends, share this silly distraction on Facebook or Twitter, and above all enjoy the classics!

Voting ends at 9 p.m. Eastern Thursday, March 30. The champion will be announced Friday morning.