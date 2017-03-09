Home » Bikes and Tech » Pro Bikes » Pro Bike Gallery: Cannondale-Drapac’s disc-brake TT bike Pro Bike Gallery: Cannondale-Drapac’s disc-brake TT bikeBy VeloNews.com Published Mar. 9, 2017 Pro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeWhen our reporter Caley Fretz visited the Cannondale-Drapac team at its winter camp near Girona, Spain, he had the occasion to check out the team’s new disc brake time trial bikes. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeThe team first rode the Super Slice TT bike with disc brakes in Tirreno-Adriatico’s stage 1 team time trial. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeAs is the case with all pro-level TT bikes, the front end is cleanly integrated for aerodynamics. Cannondale rides Vision aero bars. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeThe brake calipers are TRP Spyre SLC Flat Mount units. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeThis particular bike was outfitted with Ultegra Di2 derailleurs. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeThe Mavic Ksyrium wheel pictured here is simply for training rides. The team rode a protoype Mavic disc wheel (for disc brakes) at Tirreno. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeThe Super Slice features some super-flashy graphics. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeCanadian Mike Woods opts for a more upright position for the drops on his Super Slice time trial bike. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeCannondale-Drapac mechanics were hard at work getting bikes prepped at the pre-season training camp. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Cannondale's disc Super Slice TT bikeNice view. The beach doesn’t look too bad either. Photo: Caley Fretz | VeloNews.com