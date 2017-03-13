Home » Bikes and Tech » NAHBS Gallery: Best paint and finish work
NAHBS Gallery: Best paint and finish work
By
Kristen Legan Published
Mar. 13, 2017
The North American Handmade Bicycle Show (NAHBS) traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah to showcase handcrafted bikes and cycling equipment. The show was filled with artistic creations and detailed paint schemes. These were some of our favorites.
Sycip 'Star Wars' Several theme bikes impressed at the show this year and Sycip’s understated tribute to “Star Wars” was one of our favorites. At first glance, you probably wouldn’t pick up on the “Star Wars” details — we didn’t. But digging deeper, you learn that George Lucas himself gave the OK for this Landspeeder tribute bike. Sycip 'Star Wars' Ted Lincoln designed and painted the Star Wars themed bike. The artist is known for his work with Mother of Pearl and employed this technique with the Sycip head badge. Sycip 'Star Wars' Sycip’s Star Wars tribute bike. Black Magic Paint Rob Bishop (Bishop Bikes) sent Black Magic a bare frame last year and instructed Portland-based painter Rudi Jung to let his imagination go wild. The result was a captivating blend of red and gold swirls and a wood-grain design that won “Best Finish” at NAHBS. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Black Magic Paint Over 30 hours of work went into this paint job with the hand-painted head badged taking the most time. “This is the part I’m most proud of,” said Jung. “It was the most difficult part of the process, and I’m happiest with how it came out.”
Enigma Bicycle Works celebrated its 10th anniversary with this stealthy, limited edition Exemplar titanium road bike. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Black Magic Paint Black Magic Paint brings this Bishop frame to life with an intricate wood-grain design and stunning gold leaf lettering. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Black Magic Paint Gold leaf lettering on the down tube created a dramatic, textured look. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Enigma Bicycle Works Enigma Bicycle Works celebrated its 10th anniversary with this limited-edition paint. Not only did the frame receive this shimmering, deep blue paint, some of the components also got a layer to match. It’s hard to see the added color unless under direct light, making for a stealth aesthetic. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Enigma Bicycle Works At the right angle with the right amount of light, touches of blue pop up all over the titanium bike. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Enigma Bicycle Works Blue Campy. Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Enigma Bicycle Works The bike’s integrated bar/stem is also painted blue for a consistent look from top to bottom. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Enigma Bicycle Works Even the Enve wheels got a layer of paint to match the bike. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com W.H. Bradford We were told that 120 hours of paint work went into this W.H. Bradford bike’s intense geometric snowstorm design. Photo: Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com W.H. Bradford The bike’s builder, Brad Hodges of W.H. Bradford, designed the paint scheme and cut out each geometric shape by hand. Hill Clarke of Washington, Georgia then painted the bike using the shapes and designs created by Hodges. Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com W.H. Bradford Every inch of the bike is covered in these unique geometric shapes that range from light to dark gray. Kristen Legan | VeloNews.com Mosaic RT-1d Mosaic’s new Tri-Panel design is a modern paint pattern that we love. Mosaic RT-1d Matching color blocks pull the whole bike together. Alchemy Helios True to its name, Alchemy brewed up some pigment sorcery with this transforming paint scheme. The Helios’s muted black aesthetic comes to life in the sun as it changes into a shimmering maroon. The bike’s carbon layup also peeks through with sunlight, creating a motley array of deep red hues across the frame. Photo: Logan Vonbokel Alchemy Helios The Helios sees multiple upgrades this year including a fully redesigned rear triangle that now accommodates tires up to 30mm wide. Photo: Logan Vonbokel Alchemy Helios It’s build with Mavic’s Speed Release dropout system that combines the stiffness of thru axles with the ease of quick-release wheel changes. Enve’s new RD Disc fork is included with the Helios frameset and is compatible with the Speed Release system. Photo: Logan Vonbokel Squid Bikes It’s not the most traditional way to paint a bike, but Squid’s rattle-can philosophy is capturing a new kind of custom bike customer who wants to take part in the build and design process. Squid Bikes Order a bare frame aluminum bike from Squid and they’ll provide instructions and tips to develop your own design using spray paint. Go crazy with wild ideas or make the design as detailed as you want. Shamrock Cycles Shamrock Cycles’s gravel race bike takes good luck charms to a new level with 54 individual shamrocks brazed to the frame. Mike Corby at Corby Concepts painted the frame. Shamrock Cycles The small good luck charms are polished to contrast with the bike’s deep blue paint.