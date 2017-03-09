Tour of California names teams for 2017 race

After news leaked earlier this week that Continental teams Axeon Hagens Berman and Holowesko-Citadel would not be invited to the 2017 Amgen Tour of California, event organizer AEG announced the full line-up of teams Thursday for the men’s and women’s races.

Winner of the 2015 edition Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will return to California, as will multi-time stage winner Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data).

“Racing in California is a challenge and a joy every time. I hope to continue building on the success I’ve had at the Amgen Tour of California, and know all the riders will do our best to give the incredible fans another good show this year,” said Sagan.

The women’s race will welcome the return of 2016 winner and reigning national champion Megan Guarnier, the American captain of Dutch Boels-Dolmans team. Olympic silver medalist and junior world champion Chloe Dygert will also return to California, riding for Sho-Air Twenty20.

UCI men’s WorldTour teams

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

BMC Racing Team (US)

Bora-Hansgrohe (G)

Cannondale-Drapac (US)

Dimension Data (RSA)

Katusha-Alpecin (Swi)

LottoNL-Jumbo (Nl)

Quick-Step Floors (B)

Sunweb (G)

Team Sky (GB)

Trek-Segafredo (US)

UCI Professional Continental teams

Cofidis (F)

Novo Nordisk (US)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (US)

UCI Continental teams

Jelly Belly-Maxxis (US)

Rally Cycling (US)

Women’s teams

Astana Women’s Team (Kaz)

BePink Cogeas (I)

Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team (Nl)

Canyon/SRAM Racing (G)

Colavita-Bianchi (US)

Cylance Pro Cycling (US)

Drops (GB)

Hagens Berman-Supermint (US)

Lares-Waowdeals (B)

Rally Cycling (US)

Sho-Air Twenty20 (US)

Sunweb (Nl)

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank (US)

UnitedHealthcare (US)

Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling (US)

Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling (GB)