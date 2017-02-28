VN Show: Translating Sagan, recovery gummy bears

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, VeloNews.com, Eurosport/YouTube, Sporza/YouTube Flanders Classic, Sportingclub Kuurne

Peter Sagan lost Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, but we’re ready to declare him the champion of the weekend. Why? He won Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, chomped down handfuls of gummy bears, hit Sep Vanmarcke with some tough questions, and then told Sporza about proper toilet usage. That’s all in a weekend’s work for the current world champion.

On this week’s VeloNews Show we break down Sagan’s antics. Caley Fretz translates Sagan’s interview with Sporza, and discusses why it was better that the sport’s top sprinters were in Abu Dhabi, rather than at Kuurne.

Then, Caley discusses the latest wrinkle in the ongoing saga that is the pro cycling’s battle over disc brakes.

Finally, is there any better recovery food than gummy bears? All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show!