VN Show: Nairo is flying, the Kittel face punch

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, Eurosport/Youtube, VeloNews.com, Dubai Tour/Youtube, Senal Colombia/Youtube, Survivor

Nairo Quintana is flying at the moment, and the plucky Colombian opened his season with a victory this week at the Volta a Valenciana. Is this a sign that he’s ready to tackle the Giro/Tour double? We think it’s a sign of his grinta.

Plus, we break down last week’s fisticuffs between Andrei Grivko and Marcel Kittel and ask all of the important questions. Is Grivko just being a hockey enforcer? Why did he attack the peloton’s biggest dude? Should the UCI provide a way for riders to settle their beef at the finish line (ahem, sumo wrestling)?

Finally, we take a peek at a few favorites from the growing collection of ridiculous cyclist fights. Can’t everyone just get along?

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!