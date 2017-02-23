Video: Documenting Zirbel’s hour record ride

In September 2016, with his pro cycling career nearly complete, American Tom Zirbel traveled to Aguascalientes, Mexico to attempt to break the U.S. hour record. His former team, Rally Cycling, put together this documentary video of the ride.
