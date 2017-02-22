VN Show: Slippery Oman, a makeover for Valverde

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, Su.sa.ab.alrawahi/YouTube, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons, and Grand County/YouTube.

Last week the Tour of Oman replaced a section of road with a Slip-N-Slide, which (unsurprisingly) sent riders tumbling to the tarmac. Why was there a river crossing in the middle of the desert? What racing format could this new obstacle create? Is the Tour of Oman secretly wooing cyclocross racers? Yep, we ask all of the important questions.

This week we name Alejandro Valverde as our ethical conundrum all-star. Valverde won his 100th pro race this past week at Spain’s Ruta del Sol. The lion’s share of those wins have come after Valverde’s two-year ban for his involvement with Operacion Puerto. How should we think about a great champion with a checkered past? And is there any way Valverde can rehabilitate his image (hint: yes, many ways).

Finally, we make some predictions for this weekend’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.