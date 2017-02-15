VN Show: Early season love, Lance’s trial, Strava cheating?

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, Tour of Oman/YouTube, VeloNews.com, Flickr Creative Commons, Strava, and Trek.

This week our very own Spencer Powlison penned a loving column about four early-season races that always entertain: Tour of Oman, Volta ao Algarve, Ruta del Sol, and Tour du Haut Var. Why do we love these events? Why are they worthy of our attention?

Lance Armstrong is also back in the news this week. A district court in Washington D.C. denied Lance’s attempt to have the federal government’s $100 million case against him thrown out. What will be the fall-out from this news?

Finally, we have some Strava journalism this week. It turns out that some mystery man has been gobbling up all of the Strava KOM crowns in Tenerife this week. You’ll never guess who it is.

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!