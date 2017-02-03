VN Show: 60 Minutes on motors; Quick-Step dominates

Editor’s note: This video includes images from TDW Sport, CBSnews.com, YouTube, and Kelley Ables

Before we launch into this week’s VeloNews Show, we want to pay a special tribute to Tommy Ketterhagen, the 19-year-old cyclist who was killed last week in a hit-and-run. We recommend checking out the T Ketterhagen Memorial Foundation that has been established for Tommy.

On this week’s show we analyze the recent 60 Minutes report on motorized cheating in the peloton. The segment had plenty of memorable scenes — reporter Bill Whitaker zipping around with his feet out of the pedals is a favorite — but the report failed to provide us with a smoking gun. We’re still looking for more proof that riders are regularly using motors in the pro peloton, which some people now allege is occurring.

Then, we give kudos to Quick-Step Floors, which has already won seven races this season. If they keep up this pace, the pressure will be on new recruit Philippe Gilbert to perform.

Finally, what’s your favorite Oscar Sevilla moment?

All that and more on this week’s The VeloNews Show!