Video: Marcel Kittel’s three sprint training tips

By VeloNews.com Published

Global Cycling Network caught up with one of the world’s best sprinters, Marcel Kittel, to talk about what it takes to become a world-class sprinter. The Quick-Step Floors rider explains three simple training approaches while in Dubai for the Dubai Tour, where he won stages 1 and 2 in bunch sprints (no surprises there).