Global Cycling Network caught up with one of the world’s best sprinters, Marcel Kittel, to talk about what it takes to become a world-class sprinter. The Quick-Step Floors rider explains three simple training approaches while in Dubai for the Dubai Tour, where he won stages 1 and 2 in bunch sprints (no surprises there).
Video: Marcel Kittel's three sprint training tips
