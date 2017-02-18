Ruta del Sol: Coquard sprints to stage 4 win, GC unchanged

Direct Energie’s Bryan Coquard took his second victory of the season in stage 4 of Ruta del Sol, outsprinting Daniel Hoelgaard (FDJ) and Hugo Hofstetter (Cofidis) on the road to Sevilla Saturday.

The peloton weaved its way through the technical finale without any major incidents, and the general classification remained unchanged. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads Alberto Contador (Trek — Segafredo) by one second and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by six seconds.

Stage 4, top 10

1. Bryan COQUARD, DIRECT ENERGIE, in 4:10:33

2. Daniel HOELGAARD, FDJ, at :00

3. Hugo Hofstetter, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at :00

4. Moreno HOFLAND, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :00

5. Raymond KREDER, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :00

6. Mihkel RÄIM, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at :00

7. Roman MAIKIN, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :00

8. Maxime FARAZIJN, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at :00

9. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :00

10. Eduard PRADES REVERTER, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :00

Top-10 overall

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 13:12:07

2. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :01

3. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :06

4. Wout POELS, TEAM SKY, at :21

5. Diego ROSA, TEAM SKY, at :45

6. Mikel LANDA MEANA, TEAM SKY, at :48

7. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :52

8. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:29

9. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:48

10. Javier MORENO BAZAN, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:50

The stage from La Campana to Sevilla was always going to be one for the sprinters, as the day’s only climbing ended some 50 kilometers from the finish line.

Six riders formed the day’s main breakaway: Martijn Keizer (LottoNL — Jumbo), Diego Rubio (Caja Rural), Jérôme Cousin (Cofidis), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Martijn Budding (Roompot — Nederlandse Loterij), and Jens Wallays (Sport Vlaanderen — Baloise).

The six worked well together for much of the stage and held a slim lead into the final 10 kilometers. Then the attacks began, the group split, rejoined, and split again, before the dream faded for good at 3.5km to go, when the peloton swept up the last of the escapees.

A somewhat chaotic lead-out was highlighted by the peloton’s leading rider missing a sharp left-hand turn and shooting straight through a roundabout at 1.2km to go while the rest of the field took the correct route to the finish.

Coquard timed his sprint perfectly. He followed Hoelegaard, who was forced to jump early, out of the final corner, then came around the Norwegian at 150m to go. Coquard had half a bike length at the line. It was the young sprinter’s 30th career professional win and his second this season, following a stage win at Volta Valenciana.

Sunday’s fifth and final stage is lumpy early on but should see a large group come into the finish together. However, the finish itself is a tricky route through Coín, and rain is forecast. The one-second gap between first and second is not entirely safe.