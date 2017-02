Ruta del Sol: Campenaerts wins stage 3, Valverde back in lead

Dutch team LottoNL – Jumbo’s first win of 2017 came at the hands of Belgian Victor Campenaerts in the Ruta del Sol’s stage 3 time trial Friday in Córdoba, Spain. Wednesday’s winner Alejandro Valverde was only one second behind in second place, and by beating his fellow Spaniard Alberto Contador (Trek – Segafredo), the Movistar rider regained the overall lead by a slim margin.

“The two days left are in theory easier than the previous ones. In my head I thought coming out ahead today would mean winning the tour, but Alberto [Contador] is only a second back,” said Valverde.

Stage 3, top 10

1. Victor CAMPENAERTS, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 14:55

2. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :01

3. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :07

4. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :09

5. Fabio FELLINE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :09

6. Wout POELS, TEAM SKY, at :16

7. Tim WELLENS, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :20

8. Vasil KIRYIENKA, TEAM SKY, at :21

9. Tobias LUDVIGSSON, FDJ, at :25

10. Matthias BRÄNDLE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :28

Top-10 overall

1. Alejandro VALVERDE BELMONTE, MOVISTAR TEAM, in 9:01:34

2. Alberto CONTADOR VELASCO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :01

3. Thibaut PINOT, FDJ, at :06

4. Wout POELS, TEAM SKY, at :21

5. Diego ROSA, TEAM SKY, at :45

6. Mikel LANDA MEANA, TEAM SKY, at :48

7. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :52

8. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:29

9. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:48

10. Moreno HOFLAND, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:50

Campenaerts went into stage 3 in 103rd place overall, so his start was relatively early in the line-up. He set a blistering time and remained in the hot seat all the way to the end. The individual time trial was 12 kilometers of gently rolling terrain in Southern Spain.

Valverde and Contador were two of the last three riders to set off and were both inside Campenaerts’s time through the intermediate splits of the stage, but failed to hold on to the finish line.

“The truth is that I just started racing, and even though I felt my legs were really good, I also felt I lack still a bit of competition rhythm,” said the two-time Tour de France champion Contador. “It’s a pity that there are not two more mountain stages where Alejandro [Valverde] and I could continue the fight between us. For me, I think it’s complicated to take the overall because the two stages left are more designed for sprinters. This year this race is a bit unusual, with the hardest stages at the beginning and that limits the possibilities a lot.”

Contador is now only one second behind Valverde in the overall. Although Saturday’s stage 4 from La Campana to Sevilla is hilly, it ends with a flat run to the finish after 179.3km, so it’s unlikely the red leader’s jersey will change hands. The final day from Setenil de las Bodegas to Coín Sunday also looks favorable for a sprint finish.

“One second is nothing. You can’t be relaxed and even less so with Alberto [Contador] behind, who is a great strategist and has shown he is very strong,” Valverde added. “Until I cross the finish line on Sunday, the Tour is not won.”

11. Chad HAGA, TEAM SUNWEB, at :32

12. Sébastien REICHENBACH, FDJ, at :32

13. Martijn KEIZER, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :35

14. Victor DE LA PARTE GONZALEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :37

15. Ondrej CINK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :39

16. Johan LE BON, FDJ, at :39

17. Javier MORENO BAZAN, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at :41

18. Stef CLEMENT, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :42

19. Marc SOLER GIMENEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :42

20. Mikel LANDA MEANA, TEAM SKY, at :42

21. Georg PREIDLER, TEAM SUNWEB, at :43

22. Jasper DE BUYST, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :43

23. Felix GROSSSCHARTNER, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :44

24. Diego ROSA, TEAM SKY, at :44

25. Rigoberto URAN URAN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :46

26. Gorka IZAGIRRE INSAUSTI, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :46

27. Sam OOMEN, TEAM SUNWEB, at :48

28. Marcin BIALOBLOCKI, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at :49

29. Tomasz MARCZYNSKI, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :50

30. Anton VOROBYEV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at :50

31. Kristijan KOREN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :51

32. Pieter WEENING, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :55

33. Steve MORABITO, FDJ, at :56

34. Berden DE VRIES, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at :56

35. Romain SICARD, DIRECT ENERGIE, at :56

36. Jelle VANENDERT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :57

37. Simon CLARKE, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at :57

38. Haimar ZUBELDIA AGIRRE, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at :58

39. Bart DE CLERCQ, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :58

40. David LOPEZ GARCIA, TEAM SKY, at :59

41. Rory SUTHERLAND, MOVISTAR TEAM, at :59

42. Michal SCHLEGEL, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 1:01

43. Oscar RIESEBEEK, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 1:01

44. Florian SENECHAL, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 1:01

45. Pim LIGTHART, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 1:01

46. Jurgen VAN DEN BROECK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:02

47. Warren BARGUIL, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:02

48. Igor MERINO KORTAZAR, BBH, at 1:03

49. Hugh CARTHY, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:04

50. Angelo TULIK, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:10

51. Laurens TEN DAM, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:12

52. THOMAS BOUDAT, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:12

53. Nick VAN DER LIJKE, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 1:12

54. Ivan GARCIA CORTINA, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:14

55. William BONNET, FDJ, at 1:14

56. Sergey FIRSANOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 1:14

57. Jerome COUSIN, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 1:15

58. Bram TANKINK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:15

59. Stéphane ROSSETTO, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 1:15

60. Eliot LIETAER, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 1:17

61. Mikel NIEVE ITURRALDE, TEAM SKY, at 1:18

62. Maciej PATERSKI, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 1:18

63. Cyril LEMOINE, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 1:18

64. Nathan BROWN, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:20

65. Julien MORICE, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:20

66. Stijn DEVOLDER, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 1:21

67. Mikel BIZKARRA ETXEGIBEL, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 1:23

68. Hector SAEZ BENITO, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 1:24

69. Jorge ARCAS PEÑA, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 1:24

70. Martijn BUDDING, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 1:24

71. David BELDA, BBH, at 1:25

72. Floris DE TIER, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:26

73. Moreno HOFLAND, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:26

74. Lukasz OWSIAN, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 1:26

75. Aitor GONZALEZ, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 1:26

76. Antwan TOLHOEK, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at 1:27

77. Sindre SKJOESTAD LUNKE, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:28

78. Krists NEILANDS, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 1:28

79. Kevin DELTOMBE, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 1:29

80. Christian KNEES, TEAM SKY, at 1:30

81. Domen NOVAK, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:31

82. Aydar ZAKARIN, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 1:32

83. Alexander ARANBURU DEVA, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 1:32

84. Daniel HOELGAARD, FDJ, at 1:33

85. Kirill SVESHNIKOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 1:33

86. Adrien PETIT, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:36

87. Daniel TUREK, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 1:36

88. Xandro MEURISSE, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 1:36

89. Huub DUYN, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 1:37

90. Yukiya ARASHIRO, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 1:37

91. Jens WALLAYS, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 1:41

92. Jan HIRT, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 1:41

93. Bryan COQUARD, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:42

94. Diego RUBIO HERNANDEZ, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 1:43

95. Garikoitz BRAVO OIARBIDE, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 1:43

96. Johannes FRÖHLINGER, TEAM SUNWEB, at 1:43

97. Dennis VAN WINDEN, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 1:44

98. Tosh VAN DER SANDE, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:45

99. Ibai SALAS ZORROZUA, BBH, at 1:46

100. Pierre ROLLAND, CANNONDALE DRAPAC PROFESSIONAL CYCLING TEAM, at 1:46

101. Leszek PLUCINSKI, CCC SPRANDI POLKOWICE, at 1:46

102. Kevin VAN MELSEN, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 1:48

103. Eduard PRADES REVERTER, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 1:49

104. Sander CORDEEL, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 1:51

105. Andrei SOLOMENNIKOV, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 1:52

106. Markel IRIZAR ARANBURU, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:52

107. André CARDOSO, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 1:53

108. Elias VAN BREUSSEGEM, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 1:54

109. Yohann GENE, DIRECT ENERGIE, at 1:58

110. Edward PLANCKAERT, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 1:59

111. Marco MINNAARD, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:00

112. WINNER ANDREW ANACONA GOMEZ, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 2:01

113. Ruben POLS, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 2:01

114. Jesus HERNANDEZ BLAZQUEZ, TREK – SEGAFREDO, at 2:02

115. Dmitriy KOZONTCHUK, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 2:04

116. Jorge CUBERO GALVEZ, BBH, at 2:05

117. Otto VERGAERDE, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 2:05

118. Roman MAIKIN, GAZPROM – RUSVELO, at 2:06

119. Daniel LOPEZ PARADA, BBH, at 2:07

120. Raymond KREDER, ROOMPOT – NEDERLANDSE LOTERIJ, at 2:09

121. Jon IRISARRI RINCON, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 2:09

122. Guillaume BONNAFOND, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 2:10

123. Beñat TXOPERENA MATXIKOTE, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 2:15

124. Luis Enrique DAVILA, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 2:26

125. Alvaro ROBREDO CRESPO, BBH, at 2:27

126. Adrian GONZALEZ VELASCO, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 2:27

127. Pello OLABERRIA ARRUABARRENA, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 2:31

128. Aidis KRUOPIS, VERANDA’S WILLEMS – CRELAN, at 2:31

129. Maxime FARAZIJN, SPORT VLAANDEREN – BALOISE, at 2:32

130. Antonio NIBALI, BAHRAIN – MERIDA, at 2:33

131. Mihkel RÄIM, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 2:33

132. Hugo Hofstetter, COFIDIS, SOLUTIONS CREDITS, at 2:34

133. Antonio MOLINA CANET, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at 2:37

134. Mark MCNALLY, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:37

135. Jérôme BAUGNIES, WANTY – GROUPE GOBERT, at 2:46

136. Gotzon UDONDO SANTAMARIA, EUSKADI BASQUE COUNTRY – MURIAS, at 2:48

137. Guy SAGIV, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 3:02

138. José Manuel DÍAZ, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY, at 3:20

