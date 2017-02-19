Algarve: Roglic seals overall victory; Antunes wins stage 5

Amaro Manuel Antunes won the fifth and final stage of Volta ao Algarve on an uphill finish in Portugal Sunday. Primoz Roglic (LottoNL – Jumbo) was able to fend off GC rivals and win the overall in Malhão after 179.2km of racing. Antunes, riding for Continental team W52 – FC Porto, crossed the line alone, a few seconds ahead of Vicente Garcia de Mateos (Louletano – Hospital de Loulé) and Tiesj Benoot (Lotto – Soudal).

Top 10, stage 5

1. Manuel ANTUNES, W52/FC PORTO, in 4:29:28

2. Vicente GARCIA DE MATEOS RUBIO, LHL, at :12

3. Tiesj BENOOT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :12

4. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :15

5. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, at :16

6. Rinaldo NOCENTINI, STA, at :17

7. Jaime ROSON GARCIA, CAJA RURAL – SEGUROS RGA, at :17

8. Luis León SANCHEZ, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :17

9. Tony GALLOPIN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :18

10. David DE LA FUENTE RASILLA, LHL, at :18

Top-10 overall

1. Primož ROGLIC, TEAM LOTTO NL – JUMBO, in 19:04:03

2. Michal KWIATKOWSKI, TEAM SKY, at :22

3. Tony GALLOPIN, LOTTO SOUDAL, at :55

4. Luis León SANCHEZ, ASTANA PRO TEAM, at :59

5. Manuel Antures AMARO, W52/FC PORTO, at 1:29

6. Daniel MARTIN, QUICK – STEP FLOORS, at 1:36

7. Jonathan CASTROVIEJO, MOVISTAR TEAM, at 1:40

8. Tiesj BENOOT, LOTTO SOUDAL, at 1:42

9. Rinaldo NOCENTINI, STA, at 1:56

10. Edgar PINTO, LAA, at 2:19

The early kilometers of the stage were marked by windy conditions, leading to echelons in the peloton. A large breakaway went clear, and they weren’t seen again until the finishing climb up Alto de Malhão, a three-kilometer kicker to the line.

“[One] important objective was to be in the breakaway, which could be useful in the final,” LottoNL director Frans Maassen said of Timo Roosen, who was in the escape. “Once dropped, he helped Primoz [Roglic]. Tom Leezer and Lars Boom did so before the climb. It was a team effort.”

Roglic’s main rival in the overall standings, Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky, tried a few attacks on the final climb. However, LottoNL’s Slovenian leader was able to parry each move and finish on same time as the former world champion in fifth place.

“We did it perfectly; at the beginning of the race we controlled the pack, and on the climb, it was up to me,” said Roglic. “In the final, I had three teammates with me, but on the climb, it was every man for himself.”