VN podcast, ep. 18: Much ado about Omloop, Abu Dhabi aids Kuurne?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

What did we learn from Omloop Het Nieuwsblad? Is there really a witch’s curse? Is there anything Peter Sagan won’t say? Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz and Spencer Powlison dissect the weekend’s racing and look ahead to Le Samyn and Strade Bianche. Then, Fred sits down with Chris Case to discuss exercise addiction.

If you like what you hear, subscribe to the VeloNews podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, and Google Play. Also, check out the VeloNews Fast Talk training podcast with Trevor Connor and Fretz.