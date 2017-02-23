VN Podcast, ep. 17: Omloop/Kuurne picks, confluence of Lance

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

The classics are here! Fred Dreier, Caley Fretz and Spencer Powlison discuss Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (and Tom Boonen’s chances there), then dive into a confluence of Lance Armstrong-related happenings. Plus, a chat with the manager of a pro team without logos on its jersey. How do they make that work? Team Illuminate’s Chris Johnson explains.

