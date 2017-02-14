VN podcast, ep. 16: Lance, discs debunked, and Talansky 2.0

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Lance Armstrong is going to trial. What does that mean for cycling, and cycling’s image? Hint: It probably isn’t good.

The pro rider’s union, CPA, just sent a letter to the UCI detailing its continued opposition to disc brakes in the pro peloton. But do its arguments have any merit? Maybe not.

We discuss discs, Armstrong, and three upcoming stage races where both classics contenders and GC men will strut their stuff. Then, Fretz talks about his recent feature on a mellower, faster Andrew Talansky.

