VN podcast, ep. 15: Punches and sandstorms; recreational TUEs

An eventful Dubai Tour saw Marcel Kittel punched in the face and the queen stage canceled due to vicious sandstorms. Reporter Caley Fretz brings his perspective from the ground and is joined by Fred Dreier and Spencer Powlison to discuss the cancellation, the riders union, and where to draw the extreme weather line.

Then, a look into Dreier’s feature story on recreational TUEs, which allow amateur riders to race on drugs that would never fly in the pro ranks.

